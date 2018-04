CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County's Sheriff's Office says there is an active investigation off College Drive near Mosely Road.

Several police units are on the scene.

So if you are traveling in the area, expect delays and possibly detours.

News4Jax has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest as we learn it.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.