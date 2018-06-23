JFRD: Single-engine plane crashes in front yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews are responding to 2653 Sharon Lakes Drive where a single-engine plane has landed in someone’s front yard.

Reports say there was only one person on board the plane and no one was hurt

Crews are going to verify and make sure all is safe.

JFRD crews on the confirm the single engine plane is down near the intersection of Justin Road North & Sharon Lake Drive.

Officials said the plane crashed onto its right side.

News4Jax has a reporter on the way to the scene to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.