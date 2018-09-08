News

Bridge of Lions closure Sunday

Routine bridge maintenance happening on the bridge

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation says the Bridge of Lions will close Sunday night for routine bridge maintenance.

The bridge will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will detour to US 1 to SR 312 back to A1A.

 

 

 

 

