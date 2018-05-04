British schools replacing analog clocks with digital ones as teenagers 'cannot tell time'

They are going to be late, because they can't read the clock.

According to the London Telegraph, some schools in the U.K. are removing analogue clocks, because teenagers are unable to tell the time.

Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), told the Telegraph: "The current generation aren't as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generation."

TAKE THE TEST: What time does the clock show? (SEE PICTURE BELOW)

.............................

------------------------

********************

If you said 1:25 within five to ten seconds... CONGRATULATIONS! You can effectively tell time!

If not, maybe you need to brush up on your skills.

Read more on the study HERE.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.