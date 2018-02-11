Water restored after water main break at Times-Union Center, Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officials with JEA said a broken water main Sunday evening near Pearl and Adams streets shut off the water at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts and the Florida Theatre.

News4Jax reporter Scott Johnson said he noticed the water was out at about 5:15 p.m. while attending a showing of the Lion King. He said the water was back on around 6:25 p.m.

Johnson said patrons were walking across the street to the Omni Jacksonville Hotel to use the bathroom.

Officials with the Florida Theatre said they were also effected by the water main break and have postponed Sunday's Blues Traveler concert. The concert was rescheduled for Monday.

