Brownie pan bakes nothing but corner pieces

We need two!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Photo: Amazon

Picky eaters, rejoice! 

Amazon is selling a brownie pan that bakes only corner pieces. That's right, ONLY CORNER PIECES! 

The "Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan" is selling for $35.95 on Amazon, and we are losing our minds. 

Forget the ooey-gooey center pieces, we want the crunchy edges! 

The 9×12" nonstick pan fits a standard box of mix and adds two chewy edges to every brownie, Amazon said

Click here if you have realized you need this in your life. 

