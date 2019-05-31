Brunswick officials hiring goats to mow city property

Win McNamee/Getty Images

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - When you can't use a machine to mow your lawn, why not bring in a goat? The City of Brunswick posted on Facebook it's teaming up with Get Your Goat Rentals, to temporarily hire a few furry crew members.

The goats will tend to areas the city said are difficult for regular machinery and weed eaters to properly clear. It won't be long until the new team members arrive. The city posted the goats are expected to be in Brunswick by Monday, June 3 to help with ongoing mitigation in the College Park area.

If you're wondering where they will be staying while working in Georgia? According to the Facebook post, the goats will be contained in an electric fence joined by guardian dogs that will protect them.

The city is asking you avoid feeding or petting them if you see the goats along Spur 25. Don't worry, the dogs aren't the only ones watching over them. The city says staff will be around daily to check in.

