Brunswick vehicular manslaughter trial begins

Police said Ricahard Witlfang was driving when Megan Twist fell out of his pickup truck and died.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The trial began Monday for a man accused of driving when 23-year-old Megan Twist fell off his moving pickup truck in November 2016.

Nearly a year and a half after her death, a jury was selected Monday in Glynn County and opening statements began in Richie Wiltfang's trial.

Wiltfang is facing vehicular manslaughter and 13 other charges connected to his former girlfriend's death.

In October, Wiltfang made an open plea deal, pleading guilty to four of the 14 charges against him. The other 10 charges were dropped.

But Wiltfang later took back his plea because he wanted to go to trial. He now faces all of the original charges.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday and last until possibly Thursday or Friday.

