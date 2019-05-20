Brush fire breaks out on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 13 acres caught fire Sunday night on Jacksonville's westside.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue sent crews around 7:30 p.m. to put out the fire near Chaffee Rd and POW-MIA Memorial Parkway.

The hot spots were put out about an hour later, but JFRD said the area will continue to smolder through the night.

Smoke will also be an issue.

No official word on what caused the brush fire.

Crews are working a brush fire in the area of Chaffee Rd and POW-MIA Memorial parkway....be careful of smoke and our crews in the area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 19, 2019

