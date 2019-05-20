News

Brush fire breaks out on Jacksonville's Westside

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 13 acres caught fire Sunday night on Jacksonville's westside. 

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue sent crews around 7:30 p.m. to put out the fire near Chaffee Rd and POW-MIA Memorial Parkway.

The hot spots were put out about an hour later, but JFRD said the area will continue to smolder through the night. 

Smoke will also be an issue. 

No official word on what caused the brush fire. 

