Bud Light rolls out rainbow-inspired bottles for Pride Month

Anheuser-Busch and GLAAD are teaming up to make a splash for Pride Month with rainbow-colored bottles of Bud Light.

These special-edition aluminum bottles will be sold in bars nationwide throughout the month of June, and Bud Light will donate $1 to GLAAD for every case sold.

In addition to vibrant coloring, these bottles will feature words of inclusivity and support in lieu of the Bud Light creed traditionally found on the brand's beer bottles.

Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said the brand has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s. “The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond,” he said.

“For 20 consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people,” said Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer, who added that Bud Light “stood with the community at a time when many brands did not.”

The campaign will raise up to $150,000 for GLAAD, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the values of acceptance, equality, inclusion, and understanding in American culture.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.