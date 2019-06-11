Build-A-Bear brings back ‘Pay Your Age' day in June

Build-A-Bear is back with another “Pay Your Age” event at select locations and on select dates between June 24-28.

This year’s event will be run as a sweepstakes, where a limited number of tickets will be given away to participate in the “Pay Your Age” event.

If you remember last year’s event, it was utter mayhem as malls and stores were overwhelmed by the turnout, with many people being turned away before ever reaching a store.

This new structure for the event will prevent that from happening again.

More than 200,000 guests worldwide will receive tickets and can redeem the offer in stores during two redemption periods from June 24-28.

Customers who win a ticket are limited to one furry friend per child present and a limit of two furry friends per ticket.

Ten lucky winners will get a grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next 12 months up to $250.

Here’s how to enter:

Sign in to your Bonus Club account or join for free. Complete a new birthday profile. Enter to win.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.