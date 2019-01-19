Build-A-Bear celebrating National Hug day with $5.50 bears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - National Hug Day is Monday Jan. 21 and Build-A-Bear is celebrating with a beary special offer.

On Jan. 20 and 21, select bears will be $5.50 at the Avenues Mall. The offer is only good in-store.

You can choose from Lil’ Cub Pudding, Lil' Cub Walnut or Lil' Cub Brownie bears.

Six bears can be purchased at this special price. Clothes and shoes are sold separately. You must be a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member to participate.

You can also cash in on the deal online, but the bears will be $10.

Last year's Pay Your Age promotion caused mayhem at the Avenues Mall.

