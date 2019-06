Build-a-Bear is teaming up with Wal-Mart to bring the experience to the retail giant.

Last holiday season six pilot stores reported stronger earnings and double profits for Build-a-Bear.

Now the collaboration plans on expanding to 25 additional Wal-Mart stores.

It's an example of a shop-in-shops solution to declining brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.