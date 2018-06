Burger King is known for its crazy concoctions, and now it has added another to the list-- the crispy pretzel chicken fries.

The chain says the fries are made with white meat chicken and have a salted pretzel coating. The fries are described as crispy, crunchy, tender and juicy.

The crispy pretzel chicken fries will be available at some locations for a limited time and cost around $3.

