Bus carrying St. Augustine students on field trip crashes at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Six children and two adults from a St. Augustine elementary school were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a field trip bus crashed on the campus of the University of Florida, according to university police.

The crash was reported about 10:11 a.m.

The University Police Department said the bus, which was a charter carrying students from John A. Crookshank Elementary School in St. Augustine, crashed into the awning of the university's performing arts building on Hull Road.

A spokeswoman for St. Johns County Schools said the trip included the entire third grade from Crookshank and that the students were going to tour the campus, including the Butterfly Room

The two adults injured were chaperones on the trip. Police said all the injuries were minor.

The St. Johns County Schools spokeswoman said the bus was one of several charters that made the trip.

