Busch offering free beer for life for competition winner

If you can find the Busch in the bush, you could win free beer for life.

Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a "Free Beer for Life" forest scavenger hunt for a full week to find the pop-up "schop."

The first leg of the competition is based on social media, where Busch will slowly release clues on Twitter. The final clue is set to be released on July 19.

The hunt really begins on July 20, when Busch will open its pop-up store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the middle of a US National Forest.

The first person to find the store will be rewarded with free beer for life and other free swag.

The promotion is to highlight Anheuser-Busch InBev's partnership with the National Forest Foundation with the goal of conserving 200 million acres of forest.

