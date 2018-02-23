Business raises money for victims of Parkland mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local business opened its doors to raise money for the victims of the Parkland mass shooting.

Super Food and Brew held a fundraiser Thursday evening downtown.

All of the proceeds will now go toward the GoFundMe to help the victims and their families.

The owner told News4Jax there wasn't much thought put into the event, other than the desire to help.

"It was kind of last-minute," Super Food and Brew owner Randal Gonzalez said. "We just decided that, 'Why not?' Let's just donate 100 percent of everything to the GoFundMe for the victims."

The GoFundMe page has now raised more than $2 million.

Gonzalez said he doesn't have any other events planned right now, but that could easily change.

