Buyback of tires and signs in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County residents can help rid Jacksonville of trash and cash in at the same time. The city will pay for old tires and old signs in an effort to clean up neighborhoods.

The 5th Annual Tire and Sign Buyback is open only to those who live in Duval County and will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 24 at EverBank Field in lot "J."

Earn $2 per tire up to 10 tires and 50 cents per sign up to 40 signs, with a maximum payout of $40, or $20 maximum per item.

Real Estate signs, tractor tires, concrete tires and bicycle tires are not accepted.

Commercial businesses are not allowed to participate in this event.

