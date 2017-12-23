Gifting a gun for Christmas?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many Jaxsons will be hitting stores this weekend to buy last-minute Christmas presents and some of those presents could include guns.

In many parts of the country, firearms are a popular Christmas gifts. But, News4Jax crime and safety analyst Gil Smith has a slightly different idea -- one he said could be better in the long run.

“Well, hopefully, you're purchasing the firearm for a responsible adult. I would suggest using a gift certificate because whoever is purchasing a firearm, even though you're buying it for someone else, it has to be registered in your name," Smith said. “So, if there is some type of shooting or if it's lost or stolen, it still comes back to you. But with the gift certificate, that person can go in and register the weapon themselves. That way it doesn't stay in your name.”

Smith also has tips for purchasing firearms for women.

Smith said when purchasing a gun for a woman, have her go along to the seller to make sure the gun is the right size for her. He said that sometimes men buy the wrong guns for women -- guns that may have too much recoil or too heavy to shoot accurately.

