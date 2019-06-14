Cable TV lists most popular Pixar movie in each state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Apparently "Toy Story" and "Up" are popular among people in Florida and Georgia.

Cable TV released a list of most popular Pixar movie in each state in anticipation of the June 21 release of Toy Story 4.

The company used Google Trends to determine the most popular Pixar movies.

In Florida, the most popular movie was the original 1995 Toy Story.

In Georgia, the movie Up was the favorite.

2009’s Up is a favorite in 17 states. Trailing behind Up with the love of eight states is 2012’s Brave, followed by 2015’s Inside Out with five.

