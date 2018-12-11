California man kills dog for urinating on lawn, police say

TULARE COUNTY, CA - A California man is behind bars, accused of killing a dog because of the animal's bladder.

Modesto Ramos, 23, was booked for animal cruelty causing death.

Authorities say Ramos fatally shot his neighbor's dog because he was upset the dog urinated on his yard and vehicle.

When the dog's owner realized the dog was missing she called the police.

Ramos admitted what he did and said he buried the dog afterward.

He is also charged with possession of banned assault weapons and negligent discharge of a firearm.

