Call from student to boycott spring break over Florida's gun laws

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and activist David Hogg suggested that students should boycott spring break trips to Florida until gun laws in the state change.

"Let's make a deal; Do not come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed," Senior David Hogg said on Twitter. "These politicians won't listen to us so maybe they'll listen to the billion-dollar tourism industry in Florida."

Visit Florida estimates the tourism industry brings in $100 billion to the state each year.

Click here to read the full article on Local10.com

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.