Camden County 911 operator assists with child birth over the phone

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A 911 dispatcher is being recognized by the Camden County Sheriff's Office for helping a woman deliver a baby over the phone.

Deputies say Officer Michelle Malanga received a call just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

John Pine was on the other end of the phone and explained that his wife, Britney, was about to give birth to their second child, who refused to wait.

Officer Malanga walked him through the delivery and baby Grayson was born minutes later.

John and Brittney welcomed a 6 pound, 5 ounce, 19 inch long baby boy. The new addition to their family is named Grayson Charles Pine. They are all doing ok.

Officer Malanga began her career with Camden 911 in 2016. During her career she has experienced an assortment of calls, but assisting with the birth of a newborn was her first.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.