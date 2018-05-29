Camden County K-9 officers credited for big day of drug busts

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The K-9 officers in Camden County recently had a very productive 24 hours, officials said Tuesday.

In one day, a deputy and a lieutenant, along with K-9 Jimmy and K-9 Mojo, found the following: $2 million of THC oil, 5 ounces of cocaine, 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of heroin.

The drugs were discovered in multiple traffic stops, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit said on its Facebook page.

“Without the outstanding noses of our K-9s, we would not have been able to keep this poison off the streets,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Great job to Lt. Brown, Deputy Hardman and, most of all, K-9s Jimmy and Mojo!​”

