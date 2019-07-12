News

Canadian parent used case of beer as booster seat for toddler

By News4Jax.com Staff

ONTARIO - A Canadian parent is facing legal trouble after police say they used beer as a booster seat for a toddler.

Police in Ontario tweeted out this photo of the traffic stop.

While they were talking to the driver, they noticed something odd about the young passenger.

They found the child was sitting on a 30-can case of beer. The driver was charged with failing to secure a toddler.

In Ontario, like in the U.S., children have to be in booster seats until they meet certain age and height requirements.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.