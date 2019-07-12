Canadian parent used case of beer as booster seat for toddler

ONTARIO - A Canadian parent is facing legal trouble after police say they used beer as a booster seat for a toddler.

Police in Ontario tweeted out this photo of the traffic stop.

While they were talking to the driver, they noticed something odd about the young passenger.

They found the child was sitting on a 30-can case of beer. The driver was charged with failing to secure a toddler.

In Ontario, like in the U.S., children have to be in booster seats until they meet certain age and height requirements.

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

