Cancer survivor 'asked to hide face' before eating in South Carolina store

WALTERBORO, S.C. - A Facebook post has gone viral after a man, who is a skin cancer survivor, was asked to "hide his face" when he entered a store in Walterboro. 65-year-old Kirby Evans' face became disfigured from a skin cancer procedure.

Brandy Evans, the daughter of Kirby Evans, posted on Facebook after learning about the humiliating conversation. She said he left the store in tears.

"On 10/8/2018 my father (Kirby Evans) went into the gas station called the Forks Pit Stop at the corner of Sidneys road and Cottageville hwy, in Colleton County to buy something to eat. He proceeded to buy a pack of donuts and a drink and went and sit down at one of the tables but, before he could get seated at a table, the owner, Donna Crosby, grabbed him by his shirt and pulled him into her office. She told him “IF HE WAS GOING TO EAT IN HERE HE WOULD HAVE TO COVER HIS FACE!!” He left and went home in tears to tell me what happened."

News 4 Sanantonio interviewed Kirby Evans who spoke about the traumatizing experience.

"The words that came out of her mouth hurt me so deep," Evans told News4SA.

Evans said he had his left eye and entire nose removed after surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, from his face seven years ago.

He said the manager told him he was scaring away customers and asked him to cover his face or leave, Evans told News 4.

The manager of the convenience store has not commented on the situation.

The daughter created a Gofundme account to spread awareness.

