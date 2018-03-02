Candidates emerge for Byrd, Santiago, Caldwell seats

Republican state House members Cord Byrd and David Santiago have drawn new Democratic challengers, while a Republican has emerged to try to replace outgoing Rep. Matt Caldwell, R-North Fort Myers, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Yulee Democrat Nathcelly Leroy Rohrbaugh opened a campaign account Thursday to run this fall against Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, in House District 11, which includes Nassau County and part of Duval County.

Byrd had raised $57,050 for his re-election bid as of Jan. 31, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, Deltona Democrat Neil Henrichsen became the second Democrat who has opened an account to run against Santiago, R-Deltona, in Volusia County’s House District 27.

Santiago had raised $114,445 as of Jan. 31.

Also, with Caldwell running for agriculture commissioner this year, North Fort Myers Republican Spencer Roach became the third candidate to open a campaign account in Lee County’s House District 79, according to the Division of Elections website.

Roach joined Democrat Mark Lipton and unaffiliated candidate William Frederick Caleb Earp.

News Service of Florida