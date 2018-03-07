Candidates line up for Fant, Shaw House seats

The races this year to replace state Rep. Jay Fant, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Sean Shaw, D-Tampa, continue to get more crowded.

Jacksonville Republican Joseph Edward Hogan opened a campaign account Wednesday to try to replace Fant in Duval County’s House District 15, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Hogan became the fourth candidate --- and third Republican --- running for the seat, which opened when Fant decided to run for attorney general.

Also Wednesday, Tampa Democrat Norman Andronicus Harris opened an account to run in Hillsborough County’s House District 61.

Like Fant, Shaw is running for attorney general this year.

Harris joined three other Democrats who have opened accounts for the House seat.

News Service of Florida