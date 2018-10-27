Candy caution: Police warn parents of meth that looks like candy

DUBLIN , Ga. - Parents are asked to be very discriminant with the candy their children eat during Halloween. The Dublin Police Department shared a public awareness announcement about methamphetamine pills they have seen resembling a specific type of candy.

In their announcement, they shared a photo of the drugs. They are small, colorful, stamped pills. Parents who see anything suspicious in their children's trick-or-treat bag are asked to call 911 and bring it to the attention of their local sheriff's office.

The Food and Drug Administration has also posted Halloween safety tips for parents on its website. A few of those tips include not eating any candy that is not commercially wrapped and how to avoid accepting home-baked goods if your child has dietary sensitivities or food allergies.

