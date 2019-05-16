Toddler run over by car backing out of driveway

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 2-year-old hit by a car Thursday morning was rushed to Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville with injuries, according to Clay County first responders.

The child was apparently hit when the car was backing out of a driveway of a Cleveland Avenue home. Fire-Rescue told News4Jax the toddler could be seriously injured, but the Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was a precautionary transport.

The scene had cleared when News4Jax arrived, but a man who lives at the home said the child was side-swiped, hit on the side and suffered some bruises but was expected to be OK.

