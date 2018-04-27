Car crashes into day care on Jacksonville's Westside Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car slammed right through the glass of a day care located in a strip mall on the Westside Friday morning, officials said.

No one was hurt in the crash around 8:45 p.m. at the Special Care day care located at 1855 Cassat Avenue.

The business was not open at the time and no one was inside.

Jacksonville police said the woman driving the car said she just took her foot off the brakes and the car somehow rolled into the day care.

The car is be towed away as the clean up gets underway.

The owner of Special Care did not want to comment on the crash.

