ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff Office is on the scene of a single car crash involving a fatality on International Golf parkway near Royal Pines Parkway.

The Eastbound lane is closed while investigators process the scene.

It appears the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released.

News4Jax will update the story as new developments are released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.