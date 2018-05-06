Car slams into power pole, breaking it in half near Craig Airfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's officers are on the scene of a crash where a car slammed into a power pole on St. John's Bluff Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday ,causing nearly 1,000 JEA customers to lose electricity.

JSO told News4Jax that a woman driving a small gray SUV was heading from Atlantic Boulevard toward Craig Airfield when she lost control, crossed the median and slammed into the concrete pole.

The driver suffered minor injuries. JEA crews replaced the pole and got the power restored just before noon.

An investigation into the crash is underway by JSO, but the name of the woman driving has not been released.

