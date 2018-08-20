'Horrible people' needed: Cards Against Humanity is hiring writers

Can you make people laugh? Do you have a crude sense of humor? Well you may be the writer for the job!

Cards Against Humanity is hiring people to write new cards for its "party game for horrible people."

"Great news! Cards Against Humanity is looking for new writers. If your cards are solid, you’ll join our pool of remote contributors and make $40/hr writing poop jokes as needed — which is “sometimes,” the Cards Against Humanity website said.

If you don't know what Cards Against Humanity is, think of it as a "dirty" version of Apples to Apples.

To apply, you'll send the company your best fifteen white cards and five best black cards.

Submissions are due by August 31.

For more information, click here.



