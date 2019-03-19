Carnival Cruise Line teams up with Florida brewery

A Florida brewery is hitting the sea with Carnival Cruise. The company has teamed up with Lakeland's Brew Hub.

This move makes the cruise line the first to keg and can its own beers.

Three different beers are now available, including ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, ParchedPig West Coast IPA and ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale.

All of the flavors were developed by Carnival's brewery team.

The beers come in 16-ounce cans and are served on tap on the cruise line's 26 ships.

