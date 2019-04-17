Caroline, a 12-foot great white shark, pings offshore St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 12-foot great white shark named Carolina is in St. Augustine for the Easter holiday.

Ocearch reports the 1,348-pound, sub-adult shark last pinged at 10:37 a.m. about 20 miles off of St. Augustine Beach on Wednesday.

10-foot great white shark pings offshore Little St. Simons Island

Ocearch attached a tracking device so the shark's movements will be tracked in real time whenever she surfaces.

Carolina was first tagged in February near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Click here to see where Caroline is now.

12’ 9” @SharkCaroline just pinged in about 20 miles off of St. Augustine Beach in Florida pic.twitter.com/33iIxBpDP1 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) April 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.