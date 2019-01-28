Castillo de San Marcos and other national parks reopen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the enactment of the continuing resolution, the National Park Service is preparing to resume regular operations, through the schedule for individual parks may vary depending on staff size and complexity of operations. Many parks which have been accessible throughout the lapse in appropriations remain accessible with basic services. Visitors should contact individual parks or visit park websites for the latest information, opening schedules and accessibility and visitor services. Some parks that have been closed throughout the lapse in appropriations may not reopen immediately.

Castillo de San Marcos is not the only national park in the region that was affected. All facilities at Fort Mantanzas, the Timucuan Preserve, and Cumberland Island in Southeast Georgia were all closed. They too should reopen today.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.