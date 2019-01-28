Casting Call: Here's how your child can audition for MasterChef Junior

ATLANTA, Ga. - Do you think your child has what it takes to be the next MasterChef Junior?

Well if they can stand the heat, you can sign your child up to audition!

You must pre-register your child’s profile and pick your child’s open call location in advance. You must also attend an open call with your child.

If your child cannot attend an open call you can mail your child’s application, picture, and video to:

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Casting

5161 Lankershim Blvd Suite 140

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Casting Calls are coming soon! All open call auditions will be sometime between February and March 2019:

Atlanta, GA – TBD

New York, NY – TBD

Houston, TX- TBD

Los Angeles, CA – TBD

For more information, click here.

