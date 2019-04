JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary has announced its 16-year-old cougar, Valeria, passed away on Tuesday.

The ranch said that "Val" passed away from age-related issues.

"Always a lady, she passed last night laying in her favorite spot with her front legs crossed," Catty Shack said.

Val often welcomed volunteers and guests with her chirps and squeaks, and sometimes even with her purrs.

