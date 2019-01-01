Catty Shack in dire need of volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’re looking for a charity to donate your time, we’ve got a purrrfect place!

Catty Shack Ranch, a wildlife sanctuary for rescue lions, tigers and other animals, experienced a record number of visitors in 2018 and desperately needs more volunteers in 2019 to keep up with the growth.

The non-profit refuge is asking for donated funds and time to feed the big cats 600 pounds of meat a day.

Volunteers will be helping with behind-the-scenes duties like cleaning big cat cages and grounds maintenance.

Skilled tradesmen are also needed, including electricians, welders and carpenters. Day and evening volunteer opportunities are available.

Minimum age requirement is 18. Volunteers earn Catty Shack dollars redeemable for admission and gift shop items.

Catty Shack regular hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Night Feedings (6-8:30 p.m.), Thursday and Sunday Day Tours (1-4 p.m.).



