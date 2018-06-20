CDC: Throw out all Honey Smacks

If you have any Kellogg's Honey Smacks, do not eat them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recalled all boxes regardless of size or expiration date.

More than 70 people have contracted salmonella poisoning. Although there have been no deaths reported, 20 people have been hospitalized.

The recall has been expanded since Kellogg's issued a voluntary one. The FDA said the first recall did not cover all the affected boxes of cereal.

If you have the boxes, throw them out or return it to the store you bought them from. No other Kellogg cereals are affected by this recall. But an investigation has been launched to figure out how this happened.

