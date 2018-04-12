Celebrity Chef Kenny Gilbert brings pop-up tacos & beer to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Chef Kenny Gilbert will be opening a pop-up tacos & beer concept at his Jacksonville Beach property this summer.

Starting April 27th, Gilbert's Beach BBQ will be serving BBQ tacos, meats, beer, and cocktails all summer long while guests and beachgoers enjoy live music, a release said.

"Chef Kenny's menu features tacos such as Pulled Pork with Florida Citrus Mop and South Carolina BBQ Sauce, Chopped Drunk WagYu Beef Brisket with Tomato Molasses BBQ Sauce, and Pulled Alligator Ribs with South Carolina BBQ Sauce," the release states. "The menu also includes starters, sides, desserts, and of course, meat platters with various meats, pickles, sweet rolls, and sauces."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.