Celtic Music Festival coming to St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Are you ready for Highland Games, belly-dancing, whiskey-tasting and a St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The Celtic Music Festival festival will be in St. Augustine from March 8 - March 10.

The three-day festival will have Celtic music, culture, heritage and will hold the world's oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade, according to Visit St. Augustine. The festival will be held at Francis Field.

The event features the only St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Northeast Florida!

"The 2019 Parade will feature Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes and Drums, First Coast Highlanders Pipes & Drums, Jacksonville Pipes & Drums, and JFRD Pipes & Drums," Celtic St. Augustine said.

Daily information is provided by Visit St. Augustine :

Friday, March 8, 2019: Whiskey Tasting at 7:00 p.m. in the VIP Tent at Francis Field. The tasting event is $45 per person and features seven premium brands of Irish and Scotch whiskeys for visitors to sample.

Saturday, March 9, 2019: The St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. St. Augustine's St. Patrick's Day Parade is the oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world (it first happened here in 1601) and the ONLY St. Patrick's Day Parade in Northeast Florida. Festival gates at Francis Field open at 11:00 a.m. after the parade and live entertainment begins at 12:00 p.m. Entertainment will be held on two stages.

Sunday, March 10, 2019: Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and the festival ends at 7:00 p.m. Throughout the day, live entertainment will be on the main stage at Francis Field as well as on a secondary stage.

Live Entertainment:

Albannach (Saturday and Sunday)

Emmet Cahill (Saturday Only)

The Dublin City Ramblers (Saturday and Sunday)

The Gothard Sisters (Sunday Only)

Poor Angus (Saturday and Sunday)

Screaming Orphans (Saturday Only)

Seven Nations (Sunday Only)

Steel City Rovers (Saturday Only)

