Central Florida police officer charged in sextortion case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Detectives on Tuesday arrested a Florida police officer accused of trying to extort nude pictures from a Georgia woman over social media.

Joshua David Fancher, 25, was taken into custody on a Lowndes County, Georgia warrant charging him with making terroristic threats, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Fancher resigned from his position with the Orange City Police Department after learning of the charges Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by a woman who said she received numerous messages on Instagram from a stranger, threatening to kill her and her family if she didn't provide nude photos.

Fancher's apartment in Deland was searched Tuesday as part of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office's investigation. He was booked into the Volusia County jail.

