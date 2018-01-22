Changes coming for St. Augustine on-street parking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - People living in St Augustine could be seeing some changes to on-street residential parking.

Reuben Franklin, the city’s mobility manager, said he is set to present the first reading of a new ordinance.

Currently, there are signs designating parking for residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Avenida Menendez, Saragossa Street and some streets in the Abbott Tract neighborhood.

The city’s mobility program manager said the new ordinance will amend the one that’s currently in place.

The main difference will be that parking will be split into different zones, so only people living nearby will be able to park there.

The city said the goal is to maintain the character of the neighborhood and alleviate commuter traffic that’s congesting the neighborhood.

Some people who live in the historic city have no space on their properties for a car and say they’re happy the city is working to make some changes.

“Zones are really needed for the residents who want to live in the city and use the city, because there are so many people who come from outside of town on the weekends and people who come from outside to work in the city,” St. Augustine resident Earl Stratton said. “There is no residential parking for the residents.”

The city said they hope the program can grow based on the needs of people living in the area.

Franklin will present the first reading of the ordinance Monday night at a city commission meeting.

