Charge dropped against former News4Jax crime analyst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney's Office has dropped a solicitation charge against former News4Jax crime and safety analyst Gil Smith, according to Duval County court records.

Prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor charge Friday, the same day court papers were filed indicating Smith had successfully completed a pre-trial diversion program.

Smith, 58, resigned his position with News4Jax following his Feb. 15 arrest.

A disposition hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

