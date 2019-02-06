Charity 5K planned for teen injured in golf cart accident

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - As a 17-year-old St. Johns County girl makes strides toward recovery after a life-threatening golf cart accident in January, her community continues to rally around her.

A charity 5K is planned for March to benefit Olivia Love's family.

Love was seriously injured Jan. 2 when she fell from the rear of a golf cart and struck her head on the driveway of a St. Johns County home.

She had a series of brain surgeries at Orange Park Medical Center before being transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a rehabilitation facility that specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehab and is a top 10 rehab hospital in the nation.

A restaurant recently hosted a benefit in Love's honor and donated 15 percent of its proceeds to Love and her family to help with her recovery costs.

The 5K race is planned for March 9 at The Village Church at 4225 Pacetti Road in the World Golf Village. The race starts at 9:30 a.m. and all proceeds will go to Love's family.

For more on the race and how to register, click here.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with Love's medical expenses.

According to the “PrayersForOliviaLove” Instagram account, where the family is posting updates on the teen's recovery, "Olivia is now brushing her teeth by herself, giving high-fives, putting on Chapstick by herself and making silly faces. She’s slowly getting more control of her neck and body. Still isn’t speaking but is saying “ow.”

