Chicago Pizza, game bar reopens today after deadly mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly six weeks after the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, Chicago Pizza will reopen its doors to customers Friday.

The restaurant will be back in business at 11 a.m. It will have slightly different hours of operation.

The new hours of operation will be:

Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Some changes that customers will notice include new flooring inside the restaurant.

“We updated some of the floors in there to give it an updated look. You know what I mean, kind of move past everything and make the place look a little better,” said Keith Flink, a subcontractor from Precision Flooring.

Flink believes this is a sign of hope and moving forward after tragedy.

Taylor Robertson, 27, and Elijah Clayton, 22 were shot and killed when gunfire erupted during a Madden tournament at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza. The mass shooting injured 10 others.

Following the shooting, the restaurant was issued a cease and desist order by the fire marshal because of three fire code violations and for creating a game room that was not approved in the floor plan.

The violations have since been fixed and the restaurant did get the approval to reopen, according to a report from the Florida Times-Union.

A statement from the restaurant written Tuesday reads in part:

We would like to thank everyone who reached out to us with support during this terrible time of grief, loss and heartbreak. As a family owned and operated business, we are looking forward to getting our employees back to together, serving all of our favorite people and continuing our relationship with vendors who have been so kind and supportive during all of this.

In the meantime, the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar will remain closed until it gets the approval from the city inspector. The game bar announced Tuesday on Facebook it will undergo a renovation. A statement reads in part:

GLHF will be undergoing a revival of sorts over the coming weeks as we have decided to rebuild your favorite Game Bar from the ground up. We want to provide a beautiful, and fun environment for our entire community that has done so much for us. To do that correctly it will take time.

People walking by the Landing said they think the reopening will help the city move forward.

“It’s been here for a long time. I think it’ll sort of rejuvenate the area and try to get back to some normalcy,” Jamie Bowden said. “The landing in general is a symbol and I know that there’s talk about shutting it down and replacing it and rebuilding things on the waterfront and it needs to be tightened up some but, for the most part I think it’s sort of a landmark for this area, including the landing and I think it’s a good thing.”

