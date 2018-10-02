Chicago Pizza, game bar to reopen after Landing mass shooting

This photo taken Tuesday showed the empty restaurant, weeks after three people were killed in a mass shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing, which was the site of a deadly mass shooting in August, announced Tuesday its plans to reopen in wake of the tragedy.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said it will open its doors Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. It will have slightly different hours of operation.

The new hours of operation will be:

Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

A statement from the restaurant written Tuesday reads in part:

We would like to thank everyone who reached out to us with support during this terrible time of grief, loss and heartbreak. As a family owned and operated business, we are looking forward to getting our employees back to together, serving all of our favorite people and continuing our relationship with vendors who have been so kind and supportive during all of this.

Three people including the gunman died and nearly a dozen people were wounded in the shooting, which happened during a video game tournament at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside the restaurant.

Taylor Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia, and Eli Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California were both killed.

The fire marshal shut down Chicago Pizza for fire code violations three days after the shooting.

The game bar also made an announcement Tuesday on Facebook, saying it will undergo a renovation. A statement reads in part:

GLHF will be undergoing a revival of sorts over the coming weeks as we have decided to rebuild your favorite Game Bar from the ground up. We want to provide a beautiful, and fun environment for our entire community that has done so much for us. To do that correctly it will take time.

The game bar said starting Friday, it will still offer a "gathering place" and will live stream gaming events. It wasn't immediately clear when gamers could return to participate in esports events.

