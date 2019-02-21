Chick-fil-a announces new keto-friendly menu

One of the hottest diet trends, ketogenic (or “keto”) diet, is making its way to Chick-Fil-A menu!

The fast-food chain announced a "keto-conscious" menu on its website.

Chick-Fil-A is offering "foods with 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates to those that are filled with protein power."

They offer keto breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

"No matter the time of day, there is always a keto-friendly option at Chick-fil-A!"

Some of the items on the menu are:

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (without bun)

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (no biscuit)

Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken

Hash Brown Scramble Bowl with no hash browns

